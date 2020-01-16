First showing is sold out. A free screening of “Just Mercy” will be shown at Cinemark Movies at Christiana Mall, hosted by the Delaware Social Justice Remembrance Coalition. Efforts are being made to add a second screening.

Another book has been turned into a movie but this one should hit home for Delawareans.

A free screening of “Just Mercy” will be shown at Cinemark Movies at Christiana Mall, hosted by the Delaware Social Justice Remembrance Coalition. Tickets were reserved within hours, but efforts are being made to add a second screening.

“Just Mercy” is the movie adaptation of the book written by Milton, Delaware native and attorney Bryan Stevenson about taking the case of Walter McMillian, an African-American man wrongfully imprisoned for the 1986 murder of a white woman in Alabama and sentenced to death.

It had a limited release Christmas Day, garnering positive reviews from critics. It will have a nationwide release Jan. 17.

Savannah Shepherd, a Middletown teen who founded the coalition, said the movie is a great way to expose the community to what goes on racially in the criminal justice system.

“It gives an inside look into a system they previously did not know a whole lot about,” she said.

Shepherd said it is an especially important story for people in Delaware given Stevenson’s upbringing in the state. Speaking with Stevenson and hearing his story from Just Mercy, she said she could tell he is passionate about what he does.

“That’s the most inspiring part about what he does,” she said. “Getting to hear his life story has been a really cool experience.”

The screening was granted through the Equal Justice Initiative, the organization led by Stevenson. A senior lawyer from the initiative will attend and speak about the organization.