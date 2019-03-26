Peter Pan Jr. included five sold-out musical shows. Kids Gala April 13 features food, fun, games and prizes with a ticket reservation deadline of April 6. (Photo courtesy of Simple Joy Portraits, LLC)

The Everett Theatre’s latest musical production, “Peter Pan Jr.,” filled the stage with colorful characters including Peter, Wendy, the Lost Boys and Captain Hook March 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Based on the Disney film and J.M. Barrie's enchanting play, Disney's “Peter Pan Jr.” is a modern version of the timeless tale about a boy who wouldn't grow up. The score includes new arrangements of classic Disney songs and a story featuring one rousing adventure after another.

The cast featured Makenzie Ryan as Peter Pan, Anna Kasper as Wendy Darling and Mark Seward as Captain Hook, with Vincent Surowiec as John Darling, Blaine Dollar as Michael Darling, Ava Hoffer as Nana, Evan Halfen as Mr. Darling and Izzy Corraliza as Mrs. Darling.

The Lost Boys were played by Nate Kunkel as Skunk, Kadence Jewell and Lyndon Peterson as the Raccoon Twins, Bridget Court as Cubby, Kevin Young as Hop, Bob Hollis as Fox and Baylie Thomas as Chip.

Captain Hook’s pirates included Chase Dove as Smee, Evan Halfen as Murphy, Cali Williams as Skylights, Abigail Chan as Cookson, Emily Anderson as Jukes, Grace Dermott as Noodler, Spencer Wattay as Flint, Colin Massot as the Crocodile, with the pirate ensemble of Nate Williams, Owen Schatz, Audrey Gattone, Skylar Hass, Garrett LeFebvre, Skylar Tucker and Dylan Ducos.

Chief Tiger Bamboo was portrayed by Dylan Ducos, with Anna Holcroft as Tiger Lily, Mackenzie Truban as Brave Shrub, Alayna Christman as Brave Pine, Riley Zarzycki as Brave Oak with the Indian ensemble of Cassidy Cottrell, Ava Hoffer, Colin Massot, Izzy Corraliza, Averil Tate, Marianna Eastburn, Baylie Thomas, Alexandra Rubincan, Ava Damiani, Emma Ward and Kylie Young.

Tinker Bell, played by Sadie Sieglen, led the Fairies, including Shelby Esler as Iridessa, Ava Damiani as Silvermist, Julianna Schechter as Rosetta, Saige Wilson as Fawn, Avery Garrett as Lyria, Savannah Rose Moore as Vidia and Rosemary Campbell as Bess.

Mermaids featured Emma Ward as Aquata, Cali Williams as Andrina, Baylie Thomas as Arista, Marianna Eastburn as Atina, Alexandra Rubican as Adella, Mackenzie Truban as Allana and Averil Tate as Harmony.

The executive producer was Michael E. Dove, with producer Michelle Truban, director Valerie Beardsley, choreographer Chloe Boggs, stage manager Steven Smith and costuming assistant Olivia Court.

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

The April family movie at the Everett will feature “Ralph Breaks the Internet” Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, with both shows at 7:30 p.m.

The sequel to “Wreck It Ralph,” Disney presents the continuing adventures of Ralph and Vanellope.

A portion of the box-office revenue will benefit St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Middletown, so come and have a great time while helping the school and enjoying Middletown's best popcorn!

Tickets are $6 and are available online at everetttheatre.com/movies.

Kids Gala April 13

The Kids Gala at the Everett Saturday, April 13 from 6-9 p.m., will feature food, fun, games and prizes. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Broadway character. Tickets are $10 each, but must be reserved by April 6, available online at everetttheatre.com

Dead Poets Society anniversary events

On Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m., the Everett will host the 30th Anniversary Celebration of “Dead Poets Society,” which starred Robin Williams. Longtime residents will remember when this movie was filmed in the Middletown area, including scenes shot at the Everett itself.

Before and after the movie screening, there will be hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a silent auction. Come enjoy this special showing and relive a bit of Everett history!

Also, the evening will feature a preview the Everett’s Capital Campaign. As the 100th anniversary of the Everett is fast approaching, be among the first to see the planned renovations, improvements and additions to the theatre as we prepare for the Everett’s next century.

Tickets for the evening event are $45.

The movie will also be shown during a matinee on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the matinee.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now at everetttheatre.com.