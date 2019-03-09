Line up starts at 1 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 2 p.m.

The St. Patrick’s Parade in Smyrna will be held Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m., sponsored by the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation.

Line up starts at 1 p.m. at St. Polycarp Church, Ransom Lane near South Street and Smyrna Elementary.

From South Street the parade will turn left (north) on High Street, right on Commerce Street, left on Main Street and across Glenwood Avenue, ending at North Elementary.

Plaques will be awarded to the top parade entries based on “best St. Patrick’s theme.”

The awards ceremony will be held after the parade at Sheridan’s Irish Pub on the corner of Commerce and Market streets. Plaques are sponsored by Sheridan’s and the Past Fire Chiefs of Clayton Fire Company.

To entry deadline for the parade was March 1. For more information, call Stacey Hutson, (302) 670-0064, or email hutsonstacey0@gmail.com.