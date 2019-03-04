The group 33 1/3 LIVE faithfully re-creates Queen's studio recordings live on stage including the hits and Queen's album, “A Night At The Opera” featuring tracks like “You're My Best Friend,” “The Prophet's Song” and the masterpiece “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., is hosting a tribute to Queen including the song “Bohemian Rhapsody” by “33 1/3 LIVE” Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Remember listening to your favorite albums all the way through, the way the artist meant them to be heard? So does Jim Drnec, drummer and founder of the multi-faceted musical collective “33 1/3 LIVE.”

“We perform classic rock albums using a rotating cast of some of the Delaware Valley's best musicians,” said Drnec.

But 33 1/3 LIVE’s most recent endeavor is also their most ambitious: "33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience" faithfully re-creates Queen’s studio recordings live on stage including all the vocal harmonies that made the records so amazing. Not satisfied with just playing the “hits,” the group also plays Queen’s album, “A Night At The Opera” in its entirety, featuring tracks like “You’re My Best Friend,” “Love of My Life,” “The Prophet’s Song” and, of course, the masterpiece “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The group reproduces each track faithfully, while retaining the energy and excitement of a live performance. That means using more musicians and singers than were on the albums, allowing 33 1/3 LIVE to perform the songs live as they were recorded, overdubs and all.

“For the Killer Queen Experience, we have nine musicians, playing multiple instruments, and six vocalists, so we can reproduce live the parts that even Queen could not manage on stage,” said lead vocalist Justin Gonzalez.

A bar will be available during the 90-minute show.

Tickets are $16, $14 for Opera House members, senior citizens 65 and up and military personnel, and $8 for children 12 and under. For information, call (302) 653-4236, stop by the box office Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or see the website smyrnaoperahouse.org.