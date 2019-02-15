The runner-up on season 10 of NBC's “The Voice,” Wakefield returns to town after performing at the “Smyrna at Night” concert last summer.

Citizens’ Hose Company, Smyrna’s volunteer fire company, is hosting its third “Kickin’ It Loose” country music concert fundraiser Saturday, March 30 from 5:30-10 p.m., at the firehouse, 103 W. Commerce St.

The featured performer will be Adam Wakefield, the runner-up on season 10 of NBC’s “The Voice.” This will be the Nashville singer’s second visit to town after headlining the “Smyrna at Night” concert last summer. He was recently named one of Pandora’s “Artists to Watch” in 2019 and was previously included on 2018 “artists to watch” lists from Billboard, Rolling Stone Country and Nashville Lifestyles Magazine.

Two other acts are performing, including Jenny Tolman who will be making her Delaware debut. A Nashville-based singer/songwriter, Tolman brings her personality to the stage as she sings and talks with the audience.

Kicking off the night’s festivities is local band The Brothers Stonesifer, led by Craig Stonesifer who has performed in the area for over 30 years. He and his brothers Todd and Mark lead an eclectic country rock band based in Smyrna.

Tickets are $25, available on Eventbrite.com at eventbrite.com/e/adam-wakefield-jenny-tolman-the-brothers-stonesifer-tickets-54803027330.

For information on the special sponsor package, email Chris at 44096@chc44.org. The sponsor package includes a private table for eight, an open bar, a meet-and-greet with Adam Wakefield, and your company or group logo on the sponsors banner, all for $700.