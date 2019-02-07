The Reedy Point Players will host the world premiere of an original play about a Newark man's successful battle with lymphoma Feb. 22 and 23 and March 1 and 2.

The Reedy Point Players will host the world premiere of an original play about a Newark man’s successful battle with lymphoma Feb. 22 and 23 and March 1 and 2 at the Delaware City Community Center, 250 Fifth Street. Show time is 8 p.m.

“This isn’t your usual cancer play,” said Delaware playwright Bill Potter. “I guarantee this is different.”

The story, “Units of Love: A Cancer Journey,” is based on Potter's battle with Burkitt’s Lymphoma, which occurred more than six years ago and was fought at Christiania Hospital.

But his play takes a different slant.

“Without giving too much away, suppose cancer cells, blood cells, and chemotherapy were alive?” he asked. “What would it be like? How would it work?”

Potter, who estimates he had about 840 hours of chemo, said the play is not only about cancer, but also about love, danger and intimacy.

“I learned so much going through this,” he said. “The main thing is you get cancer alone, but you treat it as village. My wife, the nurses, the people at work, my family and the doctors deserve all the credit.”

For tickets, see the website https://reedypointplayers.ticketleap.com/units-of-love/dates/Mar-02-2019_at_0800PM.