A Newark resident is scheduled to appear on the CBS television show "The Price Is Right" next week

"Robert Jarrell, come on down!"

Those are the words the Newark, Delaware resident will hear as he appears as a contestant on the CBS TV game show "The Price Right" next week.

Jarrell is scheduled to be on the taped episode that airs Wednesday, Jan. 23, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release from Hailey Milman at BWR Public Relations.

No information can be disclosed about how much Jarrell wins or how far he makes it on the show.

The game show began all the way back in 1972, and many fans remember long-time host Bob Barker.

Now the program is hosted by Drew Carey, but still features contestants selected from the audience playing games that usually involve the price of items. Then they get the chance to spin the huge showcase showdown wheel, with two contestants advancing to face off in the showcase with the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes.