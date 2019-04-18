Two brothers, both Smyrna High graduates, have opened Blue Hen Dental at 231 S. DuPont Blvd. (U.S. Route 13), across from Brick Works, also with access from Fisher Street.

“My brother and I were both raised in Smyrna,” said Farhad Baqi, the general manager of the business. “We've been here for almost 19 years and are both SHS alums. It felt right to be back in the community where we started our journey.”

His brother, Dr. Seyar Baqi, attended the University of Delaware for his undergraduate degree and graduated at the top of his class at University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Baqi has worked in the Veterans Administration Hospital in Philadelphia and is well versed in family dentistry as well as dental implants, pain management and cosmetic dentistry.

“I've always wanted to be in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Baqi. “I became passionate about dentistry as a freshman in Smyrna High School during one of their career fair days. I started shadowing and realized that it was a great profession to help people!”

He also had a more personal reason for deciding to pursue a career in dentistry.

“My mom suffered from lack of dental care as a child and as an adult and that really fueled my passion to help as many people as I could with the same problem,” he said. “Giving someone their smile and self-esteem back in a matter of hours of days is what makes it all worth it for me.”

Farhad said he and his brother have been working to inform the community about the dental improvements that are available to everyone.

“A huge challenge for us is providing education and outreach to the community to inform them of the possibilities of modern dentistry and how much we could help transform their smiles,” he said. “Although we have visited countless classrooms in elementary schools to help educate the youngest members of our community, we simply do not have the resources or time to provide this education for everybody. We are a Medicaid-accepting office for kids and adults under the age of 21. Informing these patients that we exist to provide them with quality dentistry has been a challenge.”

Blue Hen Dental also participates with numerous insurance companies including Cigna, Delta, Metlife and Aetna to insure affordability for patients.

“At our office our main goal is to provide top-of-the-line dentistry to every member of our community,” said Farhad. “To do this we have invested hundreds of thousands into our technology and team. We offer comprehensive dentistry, meaning we can eliminate the need for a specialist in most cases since we are well trained with implants, root canals and extractions – even Invisalign.”

Blue Hen Dental now has nine employees and soon plans to add a second dentist. New patients are welcome.