Entry Price: $31,795

Price as tested: $54,250



This week, we’re driving the all-new 2019 RAM 1500 pickup, delivered in Rebel Quad-Cab 4x4 trim and packing a powerful Hemi V8 under the hood. These all-new RAM 1500 models are not to be confused with the 2019 Classic RAM 1500 pickups still available, which start at just $27,395 in V6 trim. The Rebel is part of the all-new Ram 1500 series, highlighted by a great looking front end upgrade, suspension tweaks and more interior amenities over and above the Classic 1500 series. There are six all-new RAM models to choose from.



Formerly known to Chrysler and truck owners as the Dodge RAM pickup, Chrysler decided to drop the Dodge moniker from its RAM pickup marketing, although the “Ram Tough” ideology is clearly top of mind to this day. Assisting the all-new RAM 1500 in consumer impressions is the 2019 Motor Trend magazine “Pickup of the Year” award, a most coveted honor amongst manufacturers.



This brings us to the American pickup market, where five major brands battle for overall bragging rights. Included are RAM, Chevy/GMC, Ford, Nissan and Toyota that all compete for what is one of the most profitable segments of overall sales. Clearly, more full size pickup trucks are sold yearly in comparison to other classes of automobile be it compact, mid-size or full-size.



Additionally, the evolution of what once was known as a “farm truck” pickup that featured very few amenities has grown into the modern pickup we know today. These trucks offer both work duty mechanicals and modern day, multi-passenger creature comforts that are found in the best of a cars, crossovers and SUVs.



In summary, there’s nothing quite like an American built full size pickup, and the all-new 2019 RAM is a fine example of a multi-functional contemporary pickup.



Built in Sterling Heights, Michigan, our test RAM Rebel came with a 5.7 liter Hemi V8 that delivers 15 city and 21 highway EPA fuel mileage. The Hemi connects to a highway friendly heavy duty eight-speed automatic transmission and then transfers the power through a 3.92 gear ratio. The result is a pickup that will accelerate quickly yet still deliver surprisingly decent fuel mileage for such a large pickup (if driven reasonably).



Every 2019 RAM Rebel Quad-Cab 4x4 comes equipped with heavy duty off-road underpinnings that protects and assists while having fun on the weekends. All the expected skid and protection plates come standard and the 18-inch aluminum wheels on 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Dura Trac raised white letter tires help in Rebel’s final off-road presentation.



As for engines, the Rebel’s standard 3.6 V6 delivers 305 horses and 269 lb. ft. of torque and delivers 17 city and 25 highway fuel mileage attached to the eight-speed automatic. If you’re more into economy and don’t need more hauling power, drive the Rebel V6 first to allow for a good comparison.



However, if some serious “work truck” performance is in your future or you just want more power, the 395-horse 5.7 Hemi offers 410 lb. ft. of torque, can tow some pretty hefty cargo and accelerate with authority. The choice is yours as to engines, but rest assured your RAM Rebel will be ready to perform.



As for pricing, an entry level rear drive all-new RAM 1500 Tradesman starts at $31,795 while the 4x4 Tradesman begins at $35,295. Our Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab carried a base price of $44,695 although options pushed the price up significantly. A Crew Cab is also available in the new RAM that offers more rear legroom and larger rear doors. However, the Quad Cabs offer the larger 6.4 ft. box while the Crew Cabs come with a 5.7 ft. box. Again, the choice is yours.



Our RAM Rebel options included a $3,000 Customer Preferred Package that adds things like heated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple/Android, power adjustable pedals, Park Sense front and rear assist with emergency stop and some 13 other amenity upgrades that make it a desirable option. Add $1,195 for the Hemi V8; $795 for a Connect 8.4-inch display stereo system that includes a 26 gallon fuel tank; a spray in bedliner for $545; trailer brake towing controller for $295; black tubular side steps (highly recommended) for $645; rear wheelhouse liners for $195; 9-speaker stereo upgrade with subwoofer for $595; U-connect Navigation with SiriusXM Traffic (5-years free) for $795 (not necessary); and $595 for blind spot with cross path detection. These extras brought the final tally to $54,250 with $1,695 delivery included.

One thing for sure is you won’t mistake an all-new 2019 RAM for any other pickup on the road.



Our Rebel 4x4 comes with a unique RAM bold lettering black grille, Rebel instrument cluster with logo, aluminum machined wheels with black pockets and Rebel specific door trim. The seating is cloth premium with embossed patterns in black and red finish and the interior overall is one of the all-new Rebel’s top highlights.



Important numbers for the 4x4 Quad Cab include a wheelbase of 140.5 inches, 5225 lb. curb weight, 7,400 to 11,470 tow capacity, standard 23-gallon fuel tank, and 8.7 inch ground clearance.



The RAM Rebel 4x4 is one awesome truck. It’s not cheap, but once you’re on the road enjoying all the features I’m pretty sure you’ll agree it’s a very special pickup from the folks at Chrysler. Check for current buy and lease incentives when you visit you Chrysler-Jeep-RAM-Dodge dealer.



Likes: All-new looks, Rebel trim, Hemi power, special interior, off road ready.

Dislikes: Diesel unavailable in Rebel line can get expensive due to pricey options.



Greg Zyla writes weekly for More Content Now and GateHouse Media. Contact him at greg@gregzyla.com.