The Amish Country Bike Tour is a bike ride through the peaceful countryside of Kent County….plus pie, ice cream and beer!

What's new about this year's Amish Country Bike Tour?

New Kent County routes of 16, 25, 50, 62 and 100 miles for riders of every age and every ability.

Don't have a bike? Don't worry. This year, bike rentals are available! Reserve yours at Unlimited Biking.

Worried your bike might have a problem during the ride? You don't need to. Our excellent “SAG” team will be on duty making sure everyone is safe throughout the entire ride. Bike Line of Dover/Middletown and Dave's Road Bikes will be be dispatched to any rider who needs help.

The Amish Country Bike Tour, of course, is sometimes known as the “pie ride” because of the local pies that riders get during the ride. But ride registration this year also includes local beer (from Mispillion River Brewing) and local ice cream (from Tre Sorelle Dolce Ice Cream).

Bring your family. Bring your friends. Join us at the Amish Country Bike Tour on Saturday, September 7. Register HERE.