(L-R): Sjors van Duren, Eric van Dijk, Wim van der Wijk, Chris Bruntlett

The theme of the 8th annual Walkable Bikeable Delaware Summit (May 2 in Dover) is “Dutch Ideas for Delaware.” As a result of over 40 years of innovation, most short trips in the Netherlands today are accomplished using a bicycle. The goal of the 2019 summit is to learn, directly, from leading Dutch transportation system experts on cycling about practical ideas and solutions that the Dutch have discovered…in order to use those ideas and solutions right here in Delaware.

If you live or work in Delaware, the summit is totally free…but you do have to register:

REGISTER HERE (via AARP) View the Summit Program



