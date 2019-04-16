We should be able to remain in our own homes even when we can no longer drive safely. That's why AARP is helping towns and cities nationwide become great, livable places for people of all ages, and is the presenting sponsor of the 8th annual Walkable Bikeable Delaware Summit on May 2 in Dover. The…

Read more

We should be able to remain in our own homes even when we can no longer drive safely. That's why AARP is helping towns and cities nationwide become great, livable places for people of all ages, and is the presenting sponsor of the 8th annual Walkable Bikeable Delaware Summit on May 2 in Dover.

The theme of the 2019 summit is 'Dutch Ideas for Delaware.' As a result of over 40 years of innovation, most short trips in the Netherlands today are accomplished using a bicycle. The goal of the 2019 summit is to learn, directly, from leading Dutch experts on cycling about practical ideas and solutions that the Dutch have discoveredin order to use those ideas and solutions right here in Delaware.

If you live or work in Delaware, the summit is totally freebut you do have to register:

REGISTER HERE (via AARP) View the Summit Program



