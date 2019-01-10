The basketball season is long and nearing the midway point, and the Sussex Central Lady Golden Knights are off to an impressive 6-2 start heading into a road trip.

Central faces several tough teams over a stretch of six away games, including matchups against St. Thomas More (6-0) and Cape Henlopen (6-1).

Central opened the year with six consecutive victories, knocking off Caesar Rodney, Cape Henlopen, Smyrna, Dover, Sussex Tech and Laurel to get off to a nice start against conference opponents.

The Lady Golden Knights suffered their first loss to a very talented Conrad team and another to Polytech in their first game after the holidays.

Before the start of the season head coach Ron Dukes spoke about the importance of finding the right mix on the court, while emphasizing taking care of the ball. So far, he’s been pleased with what he’s seen.

“They’ve meshed together really well early on,” Dukes said. “Turnovers are down, defense has been pretty good. Overall, it’s a good start.”

Preparation is key for any team, but as the season progresses, making adjustments and improving on weaknesses are just as important. As they head into tough road games, Dukes and his team will focus on a few points. At a crucial part of the season, Dukes and his team know how challenging the next two weeks will be, but they also like their chances.

It’s “defense and protecting the ball,” Dukes said. “We want to get shots up and eliminate the potential of throwing the ball away. With two top 10 teams coming we have our work cut out for us. I like the challenging schedule as long as we are healthy.”