Five Eagles won titles at the New Year's Brawl Tournament Friday and Saturday to help Smyrna win the team title by 127 points in the 16-team tournament. Also, see the results from the Eagles' victory Thursday over Sussex Tech in this story.

The Smyrna High School wrestling team won the New Year’s Brawl Tournament at Easton High School in Maryland Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles compiled 520 points to easily outdistance second place Parkside which had 393 points in the 16-team tournament.

Five Eagles won first place:

• Gabe Giampietro at 108 pounds,

• Dylan Andruzzi at 115 pounds,

• Jaxson Al-Chokhachy at 128 pounds,

• Nicholas Natarcola at 140 pounds,

• JT Davis at 184 pounds.

Placing second for Smyrna Gavin Sembly at 162 pounds and Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne at 287 pounds.

Finishing third were Bryce Mullen at 147 pounds and Masen Wilson at 197 pounds.

In fourth place were Donald McAlpine at 172 pounds and John August at 222 pounds.

In fifth place was Logan Kosky at 154 pounds.

SMYRNA DEFEATS SUSSEX TECH

The Eagles soared over Sussex Tech 49-30 at home Thursday to improve to 5-0 in dual matches. Here are the results in each weight class for Smyrna:

106 - Gabe Giampietro won by pin, 1:58;

113 - Dylan Andruzzi won by major decision, 11-0;

120 - Darek Davis lost by pin 0:43;

126 - Zane Kerr lost by pin, 3:52;

132 - Jaxson Al-Chokhachy won by pin, 1:48;

138 - Nicholas Natarcola won by pin, 4:27;

145 - Bryce Mullen won by technical fall, 15-0;

152 - Logan Kosky won by pin, 1:48;

160 - Gavin Sembly won by major decision, 10-2;

170 - Donald McAlpine lost by pin, 1:10;

182 - JT Davis won by pin, 0:35;

195 - Masen Wilson won by pin, 0:34;

220 - John August lost by pin, 3:33;

285 - Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne lost by pin, 1:34.

NEXT MATCHES



The next match for Smyrna is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Cape Henlopen at 6 p.m.

The Eagles are wrestling in the Virginia Duals in Hampton, Virginia Friday, Jan. 11 and Saturday, Jan. 12, before hosting Polytech Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.