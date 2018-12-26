The Buccaneers return to the pool Jan. 8 at the West Sussex Boys & Girls Club, taking on Seaford at 3:30 p.m.

The Milford Buccaneers swim team has finished three of 10 season meets. Both boys and girls teams have earned a victory while showcasing young talent that should only grow as the season goes on.

The Lady Bucs earned their first victory earlier this month against Dover, knocking off the Lady Senators, 95-69.

Madeline Sekscinski, Emily Morgan, Sophia Williams and Silvara Santiago teamed up to win the 200 medley relay, while the same group also won the 200 free relay. Individually, Morgan won the individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Sekscinski took the 50 freestyle and Allison Benton won the 100 backstroke for Milford.

Like the boys, the Lady Bucs dropped their next two meets against tough competitors in Sussex Tech and Cape Henlopen.

The boys earned a victory over Dover to start the season, defeating the Senators 105-39. The Bucs took eight events, winning the 200 medley relay (Mason Sauers, Ryan Mackesey, Stone Davis, Ben Sobota), 200 free relay (Sauers, Bryce Wells, Davis, Sobota) and 400 free relay (Jacob Muir, Bryce Thompson, Jarod Millman, Mackesey), plus five individual events.

Mackesey led the way, winning the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Sobota took the 50 freestyle, Muir won the 100 butterfly and Davis took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke.

While the boys team lost meets to Sussex Tech and Cape Henlopen, Sobota came away with a victory in the 50 freestyle and the team of Davis, Wells, Sauers and Sobota won the 200 free relay against Tech. Mackesey won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in a close loss to Cape Henlopen.

The Buccaneers will return to the pool Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the West Sussex Boys & Girls Club, taking on Seaford at 3:30 p.m.

Milford will finish their season with away meets against Indian River, Polytech, Lake Forest and Sussex Central. A final home meet at the Boys & Girls Club of Milford is against Caesar Rodney Tuesday, Jan. 22.

After wrapping up their regular season schedule, Milford will turn their attention to the postseason, beginning with the Henlopen Conference championships at Sussex Academy in early February.