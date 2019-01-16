The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce awarded its Josiah Marvel Cup Award to the Joshua W. Martin III and Cynthia Primo Martin at the chamber’s 182nd annual dinner held Jan. 7 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.

The dinner attracted nearly 1,000 business leaders, elected officials and state dignitaries.

As a tradition, recipients are kept secret until the night of the dinner. Established in 1951, the Marvel Cup honors a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community, or society. The honor is named in memory of Josiah Marvel, who reorganized and was the first president of the State Chamber in 1913.

Joshua is a senior partner Potter Anderson & Corroon, concentrating on mediation and arbitration and business counseling. Prior to joining the firm, he was president and CEO of Verizon Delaware. He was also vice president, general counsel and secretary for Bell Atlantic, after serving as a Delaware Superior Court Judge for eight years. Martin has played valuable roles in other organizations as a well-known leader in the business, nonprofit and legal communities.

Cynthia is a retired nonprofit executive specializing in agency management, fund development and marketing. She is the founder of Trustees of Color, a nonprofit focused on board diversity through recruitment, training and organizational and candidate support. She has personally exhibited board leadership and a passion for community causes for various organizations throughout the years and is the organizer and chair of the Quintin E. Primo Jr. Lecture Series, established in memory of her father.

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting an economic climate that strengthens the competitiveness of Delaware businesses and benefits citizens of the state.

For more, visit dscc.com.