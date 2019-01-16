Just west of Mount Livermore and east of Valentine, lies a 9,155-acre West Texas ranch where the history is only matched by the scenery.

It’s yours, if you’ve got a little over $30 million to spend.

The Gearhart Ranch was founded in 1890 as Texas was still carving out counties and only a decade removed from scenes such as a fight not far away between Mescalero Apaches and Buffalo Soldiers at Rattlesnake Springs.

Only 10 miles away and not quite as long ago, the classic Texas film “Giant” was filmed on a nearby ranch with James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson among other classic movie stars.

About 30 miles west of Fort Davis, the Gearhart has been a cattle ranch for all of its almost 130 years. The landscape transforms from grasslands to mountains reaching 6,800 feet.

For $30 million, you get a main house, a foreman’s house and a “sentry” rent house, as well as multiple barns and a saddle house, though if you don’t want to saddle up, the ranch has “excellent interior roads.”

Not far — at least in a West Texas sense — from the McDonald Observatory, the night skies are so dark and clear that one can see the Milky Way.

The ranch is said to have mule deer, elk, black bears, mountain lions, antelope, javelina, aoudad and more birds than you can shake a shotgun at.

If you’re the sort who doesn’t bring out the checkbook for fewer than 10,000 acres, you can also buy the adjoining Livermore Ranch for an extra $17.5 million.