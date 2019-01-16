The Equal Rights Amendment now is part of the Delaware Constitution

The House and Senate today passed the Equal Rights Amendment to the Delaware Constitution:

§ 21. Equal Rights.

Section 21. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged on account of sex.

http://legis.delaware.gov/json/BillDetail/GenerateHtmlDocument?legislationId=27046&legislationTypeId=1&docTypeId=2&legislationName=HB1

Gov. John Carney’s statement

“This is an important moment in Delaware history. Thank you to members of the Delaware House and Senate for their final passage of the Equal Rights Amendment to the Delaware Constitution. This amendment lays out clearly the importance of equal rights for women. Though this amendment does not need my signature, I am proud to support the Equal Rights Amendment and I want to extend my thanks to the many advocates who have been fighting for equal rights for generations.”

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s statement

“No protection against discrimination is unacceptable. Equal means equal. From the gender pay gap to workplace discrimination, women deserve to have the same opportunities and rights as men. End of story.”