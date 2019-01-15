Months of training culminate when more than 330 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners — peers without a disability — from across the state compete at the annual Special Olympics Delaware State Bowling Tournament, set for Jan. 26 at Brunswick Doverama, 1600 S. Governors Ave., Dover.

Shift times are 8:30 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Events include competition in singles, doubles, Unified doubles, bumper and ramp divisions.

“Bowling is one of our most popular sports across the state,” said Gary Cimaglia, SODE senior director of sports. “One of the neatest things about our athletes participating in bowling is that they can then transfer what they learn when they have opportunities to bowl with friends and family in the community. We hear stories all the time from our parents about how great it is that their kids fit right on at a bowling birthday party or some other bowling event outside of Special Olympics.”

Bowlers include children and adults representing the five SODE Areas and one school: Wilmington Wizards, Newark Dragons, MOT Tigers, Kent Wild Kats, Sussex Riptide and Newark Charter School. Bowlers competed at area-level events in January before advancing to the state tournament. An opening ceremony will take place at the beginning of each shift and medals awarded at the end of each.

For more, visit sode.org.