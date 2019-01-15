Police would like your help.

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired complaint in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 14, at around 7:30 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Multiple shots had been fired at a residence. A 52-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were inside at the time. Neither were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.