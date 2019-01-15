Goldey-Beacom men’s basketball senior Corey Taite, of Sayreville, New Jersey, received recognition by being placed on the Top 100 Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award on Jan. 15.

The Bevo Francis Award is given to the top men’s basketball player in the country out of the group that competes in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II, NCAA Division III, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I, NAIA Division II, U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association and National Christian College Athletic Association. This is the fourth year the award will be presented.

Taite has the Lightning in first place in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference South Division and looking for a second straight division title. GBC won seven of its last nine contests and opened the campaign playing three regional teams who all at some point this season have been nationally ranked.

Taite is 31st in the country with 79 free throws, 63rd with 19.3 points per game, 91st with 34.5 minutes per contest and 99th with 4.4 assists per game.

Taite is first in program history with 1,506 points, first with 467 field goals, second with 329 assists, second with 397 free throws, second with 175 three-pointers, third with 191 steals and fifth with 464 rebounds.