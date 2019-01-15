Goldey-Beacom College promoted assistant coach Tommy Ellison to lead the men’s golf program.

In his second year with the squad, Ellison entered after spending seven seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Delaware. He also serves as the head golf pro at Ed Oliver Golf Club in Wilmington. Previously, Ellison was the head golf pro at Brandywine Country Club for the last year and a half of his seven years there, an assistant pro at Sussex Pines Country Club and is in his third year with Billy Casper Golf.

“We are very excited to announce the promotion of Tommy Ellison to head coach of our men’s golf program,” said Director of Athletics Thomas Brennan. “Goldey-Beacom has a history of success in men’s golf and we are confident that Tommy has what it takes to continue that legacy. He is a man of high character and we are certain he will not only produce great golfers, but also great young men.”

A 2009 graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in European history, Ellison played four years at Delaware. He earned team MVP honors in 2008 and the Sportsmanship Award the year prior. He ranks seventh on the career scoring list with a 75.1 average, pacing the Blue Hens in scoring both in 2007-08 with 74.85 and 2008-09 with 74.35.

While a member of the coaching staff, the Lightning each of the last two seasons have closed sixth at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championship. The Lightning have been competitive not just against the best from the East and Atlantic Regions, but also at some Division I tournaments.

