Dunkin’ announced it will open its first next-generation concept store in Wilmington on Jan. 17 at 3446 Naamans Road, featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies to make running on Dunkin’ faster and more convenient than ever before.

The 1,800-square-foot Wilmington location is one of the 60 or more new and remodeled Dunkin’ restaurants that will test variations of the new design. Dunkin’s final new store design is expected to be unveiled once the testing is complete. The Wilmington store will also feature new signage that refers to the brand as “Dunkin’.”

The new location will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and will employ approximately 20 crew members and offer free Wi-Fi. Nilesh Patel is Dunkin’s franchisee for the restaurant and currently operates four Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Delaware.

For more, visit dunkindonuts.com.