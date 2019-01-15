The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife Hunter Education Program is reminding resident and nonresident hunters that they must pass a turkey hunting course approved by the Delaware Division of Fish & Wildlife before they can legally hunt turkeys in Delaware.

Other hunter education requirements also apply for anyone hunting turkeys in Delaware. These requirements have collectively helped Delaware turkey hunters achieve an excellent hunting safety record.

Registration is open for one-day turkey hunting courses offered by the Division of Fish & Wildlife. Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center, 3018 Bayside Drive, Dover; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at the Ommelanden Hunter/Trapper Education Training Center and Range, 1205 River Road, New Castle; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24 at the Lewes Fire Department, Station No. 2 at Nassau, 32198 Janice Road, Lewes.

Delaware’s turkey hunter education course teaches students age 10 and older turkey hunting safety information, as well as current wild turkey hunting laws and regulations in the state. Students also learn wild turkey biology and behavior, Delaware’s wild turkey history, and turkey calling, which can help improve turkey hunting success.

Upon completion of the course, students will be able to print their Delaware Turkey Hunter Safety Card or have the turkey course certification added to their Delaware Hunter Education Card. Such proof of hunter education and turkey hunting safety certification must be carried while turkey hunting.

Students planning to attend one of the courses must register in advance. To register for a course, visit bit.ly/2FyU7pW and after logging in, click “Sign me up” and select “Mandatory Turkey Ed.” Students may also contact the Hunter Education Office at 735-3600, ext. 1.

Delaware’s 2019 wild turkey season will run from April 13 through May 11, excluding Sundays, with a youth/non-ambulatory disabled turkey hunt on April 6. For more information on wild turkey hunting in Delaware, visit eregulations.com/delaware/hunting. The guide is also available in printed form at DNREC’s licensing desk in the Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.