What was initially a two-hour delay has now been changed to a closing of all schools for students and 10-month staff today, Monday, Jan. 14, because of icy roads in some areas.

Smyrna School District schools are now closed for students and 10-month employees today, Monday, Jan. 14.

This morning, Smyrna School District Superintendent Patrik Williams has changed the two-hour delay announced yesterday to a closing.

"The back roads are icy and so are some of our developments, so to be safe we are going to close all of our schools for students and 10-month staff," Williams said.

Twelve-month employees are permitted to arrive two hours late or take liberal leave, Williams said.