Today is Monday, January 14, 2019, the 14th day of the year.

Today’s weather:

Sunny today but still cold with a high of 36. Low 21.

From our calendar:

An aligning for better health symposium will take place beginning from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison Street, Wilmington. The Healthy Communities Delaware (HCD) symposium will provide an opportunity for Delawareans to learn about the HCD model and inspire participants to align for better health in Delaware.

A special day:

Today is Clean Off Your Desk Day. It comes at a good time too because that old 2018 desk calendar really needs to be moved to the trash and those forms that have been sitting there waiting for your attention had a July 2018 deadline so they are pointless now.

Morning chuckle:

Then there was the guy who told the doctor, “Every time I stand up I see Minnie and Mickey Mouse and every time I sit down I see Donald and Daisy Duck.”

So the doctor asks: “How long have you been having these Disney spells?”