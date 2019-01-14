Beebe Healthcare announced it is partnering with Deafinitions & Interpreting LLC to provide better communication services for the deaf, hard-of-hearing and deafblind community members.

Deafinitions & Interpreting is a CODA-owned and certified women-owned business based in Delaware since 2003. They provide qualified, reliable on-site sign language interpreting services throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

“This partnership will allow Beebe to provide expanded coverage with live American Sign Language interpreters for our patients,” said Jeannie Wallo, director of Patient Experience.

“Our vision is making a positive impact toward accessibility services, we strive to maintain a strong pulse on the local community to meet current practice standards and service expectations. We are proud of the value we have long been providing in Northern Delaware, and are excited to work with Beebe Healthcare and our interpreters to bring that same level of communication access to Sussex County,” said Pamela A. D'Occhio, founder/CEO.

