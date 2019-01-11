Four wounded veterans are expected to take part

The local chapter of the Wounded Heroes Hunting Club will be sponsoring a hunt Saturday, Jan. 19.

WHHC East Coast Liaison Chris Rupp said four veterans will be taking part. One will use a special tracked chair to get over the rough ground. All four vets were wounded in action, including one who was aboard the USS Cole when it was the target of a suicide attack Oct. 12, 2000. He is one of 39 injured sailors who survived the attack; 17 others were killed in the incident.

The property is owned by Barry Maloney, whose father is a 95-year-old World War II D-Day veteran who stormed Utah Beach in France, Rupp said.

Additional wounded veteran hunts are scheduled in the near future, Rupp said.

For additional information on the WHHC, visit www.whhc.org.