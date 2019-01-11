Four assailants made off with the victim's wallet containing cash and other items.

Dover police are investigating an assault and robbery that took place in the parking lot of a local apartment complex.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place around 5:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Country Village apartments in the 400 block of Country Drive.

The 18-year-old victim said he was waiting to meet someone he’d contacted on the “LetGo” mobile app in order to buy a cell phone. Instead, he was approached by four black men, two of who were armed with knives.

The men demanded the victim’s wallet and one hit the man in the face, causing a minor injury to his mouth. They took his wallet and two of the men fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim could not tell police how the other two men escaped.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.