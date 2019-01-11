The New Castle County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Dinner is set for 5 to 8:30 p.m. March 18 at The Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington.

With an anticipated crowd of more than 400 business community and political leaders, the theme of this year's dinner is "Pathways to Prosperity." The chamber’s 97th Annual Dinner will be a celebration of the critical role that chamber businesses have played in building stronger and more vibrant Delaware. This year's keynote speaker, Rod Ward, president and CEO of CSC and co-chair of Delaware Prosperity Partnership, will discuss the economic state of the state.

Admission is $185 member attendee, $225 nonmember attendee; member reserved tables of eight are $1,850, nonmember reserved tables of eight are $2,225, half-page program ad.

For more, visit business.ncccc.com/events/details/97th-annual-dinner-3143.