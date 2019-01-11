University of Delaware Associate in Arts program students, The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew and Creative District Wilmington will unveil the newest public art installation in the Creative District — a collaboratively-written poem displayed on a mural-style background — at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 in the parking lot behind the church, 719 N. Shipley St., Wilmington.

During the unveiling, the students who composed the poem will perform a reading of the piece. This art installation represents a year of investigative interviews with local community members.

The project was conducted by the Associate in Arts program’s public art group. The University of Delaware Partnership for Arts and Culture provided funding for the project.

For more, visit bigideaswilmington.com.