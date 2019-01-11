Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130.

Dover police are investigating a break-in at a city home.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place between 8 and 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at a home in the 200 block of Portmarnock Court, near the Maple Dale Golf Club, Dover.

The burglar broke in through a garage door and took several items including coins, jewelry, and a machete, Hoffman said.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.