Division of Public Health Community Health Services Section, Southern Health Services staff will host a free annual flu clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Legislative Hall Library, basement level, 410 Legislative Ave., Dover, for members of the general assembly, Legislative Hall staff and members of the public ages 9 years and older.

Influenza activity has increased in the past few weeks. Getting the flu vaccine is the first line of defense against getting the flu. As long as flu viruses are circulating, DPH said, people should continue to get their flu vaccine.

As of Dec. 29, 2018, the most recent date for which statistics are available, there have been 687 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in Delaware during the 2018-19 flu season. This number reflects only lab-confirmed cases of the flu. There have been 118 cases requiring hospitalization and five flu-related deaths. DPH announced three recent flu-related fatalities involving two Sussex County men and one Sussex County woman. In addition, two additional deaths involving a Kent County woman and a New Castle County woman occurred in the past week, bringing the total number of flu-related fatalities to five. The individuals ranged in age from 51 to 77. The individuals were infected with Influenza A and had underlying health conditions.

No appointment necessary. Adults should bring photo identification. Persons with Medicaid or Medicare should bring insurance cards. Wear a sleeveless or loose shirt with easy access to the upper arm. Members of the public will need to go through security upon entering Legislative Hall.

For more, visit flu.delaware.gov or call 800-282-8672.