An auction of authentic, DMV-issued Delaware State Fair Centennial license plates, nos. 60-100, will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Exhibit Hall at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

DMV will be on-site to register new tags; bring vehicle registration card to auction or buy the tag, and it can be put in retention by DMV to tag a vehicle later.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be available, along with paid beer and bar service.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

For more, bit.ly/2sjibVZ.