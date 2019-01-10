Some fun First State events to dive into this Saturday.

1. Haitian folk artist Leyla McCalla draws from eclectic inspirations.

She pulls from influences such as living in New Orleans, dancing at Cajun Mardi Gras and her Haitian heritage.

McCalla will drop her new album, “The Capitalist Blues,” on Jan. 25. Her music mirrors her diverse life experiences, revealing a respect for eloquent simplicity that’s rarely captured.

The New Jersey-born singer-songwriter plays multiple instruments including cello.

McCalla will headline, joined by opener Kipyn Martin, at the Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Highway, Arden at 8 p.m., Saturday. COST $20. INFO ardenconcerts.com or 475-3126.

2. Singer/bassist Jeff Coffey, formerly of the legendary band Chicago, will bless Dover with an intimate night of music.

A number of Coffey’s tunes have been featured on numerous TV shows as he continues to write and record with artists such as Stan Lynch (Heartbreakers).

Coffey currently is the touring bassist for ex-Eagle Don Felder.

The former Chicago member will dish up an evening of original music, storytelling and some of your favorite songs at the Fire & Ice Lounge of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover at 8:30 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.

3. Ol’ Blue Eyes is back in Milton, courtesy of tribute artist Sean Reilly and musical director David Zipse.

The pair is recreating that smooth sound with a program featuring saloon songs and more.

Reilly, a Wilmington native, is an in-demand vocalist in the Sinatra style. He delivers vocals in a confident and classy style, making him reminiscent of his idol, Ol’ Blue Eyes.

Bearing a physical appearance and mannerisms reminiscent of Sinatra, along with vocal talent, Reilly stands out as a strong tribute artist.

The night of Sinatra will be at the Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., Milton at 8 p.m., Saturday. COST $20 to $25. INFO miltontheatre.com or 684-3038.