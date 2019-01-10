Some can't-miss events in SoDel this weekend.
1. Frank Sinatra show
Ol’ Blue Eyes is back in Milton, courtesy of tribute artist Sean Reilly and musical director David Zipse.
The pair is recreating that smooth sound with a program featuring saloon songs and more.
Reilly, a Wilmington native, is an in-demand vocalist in the Sinatra style. He delivers vocals in a confident and classy style, making him reminiscent of his idol, Ol’ Blue Eyes.
Bearing a physical appearance and mannerisms reminiscent of Sinatra, along with vocal talent — Reilly stands out as a strong tribute artist.
The night of Sinatra begins 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $25.
IF YOU GO
684-3038
ADDRESS
Milton Theatre
110 Union St., Milton
WEBSITE
miltontheatre.com
2. Brew show on tap
Truth is rooted in Marielle Kraft’s music. This practice began as a teen when she took up songwriting.
The singer-songwriter’s authenticity seeped out in a TEDx talk she gave at Firefly in 2018.
Kraft regularly plays across the Mid-Atlantic region, sharing stages with big names like Fatai, Kris Allen and Firefly alum Betty Who.
Kraft’s single “Test Drive” was released on all platforms in August. In two weeks, it reached 25,000 streams and continues to make an effect on the indie-pop scene.
She’ll share her talents at 8 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.
IF YOU GO
491-6623
ADDRESS
Mispillion River Brewing
255 Mullett Run St., Milford
WEBSITE
mispillionriverbrewing.com
3. Flavorful Friday music
When happy hour rolls around, you’ll be greeted by the enchanting voice of Bryan Clark.
The versatile and veteran singer knows how to capture the hearts and minds of listeners with his dynamic talent.
The seasoned singer will croon from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.
IF YOU GO
645-6888
ADDRESS
Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant
213 Anglers Road, Lewes
WEBSITE
irisheyespub.com