Some can't-miss events in SoDel this weekend.

1. Frank Sinatra show

Ol’ Blue Eyes is back in Milton, courtesy of tribute artist Sean Reilly and musical director David Zipse.

The pair is recreating that smooth sound with a program featuring saloon songs and more.

Reilly, a Wilmington native, is an in-demand vocalist in the Sinatra style. He delivers vocals in a confident and classy style, making him reminiscent of his idol, Ol’ Blue Eyes.

Bearing a physical appearance and mannerisms reminiscent of Sinatra, along with vocal talent — Reilly stands out as a strong tribute artist.

The night of Sinatra begins 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $25.

IF YOU GO

684-3038

ADDRESS

Milton Theatre

110 Union St., Milton

WEBSITE

miltontheatre.com

2. Brew show on tap

Truth is rooted in Marielle Kraft’s music. This practice began as a teen when she took up songwriting.

The singer-songwriter’s authenticity seeped out in a TEDx talk she gave at Firefly in 2018.

Kraft regularly plays across the Mid-Atlantic region, sharing stages with big names like Fatai, Kris Allen and Firefly alum Betty Who.

Kraft’s single “Test Drive” was released on all platforms in August. In two weeks, it reached 25,000 streams and continues to make an effect on the indie-pop scene.

She’ll share her talents at 8 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

491-6623

ADDRESS

Mispillion River Brewing

255 Mullett Run St., Milford

WEBSITE

mispillionriverbrewing.com

3. Flavorful Friday music

When happy hour rolls around, you’ll be greeted by the enchanting voice of Bryan Clark.

The versatile and veteran singer knows how to capture the hearts and minds of listeners with his dynamic talent.

The seasoned singer will croon from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

645-6888

ADDRESS

Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant

213 Anglers Road, Lewes

WEBSITE

irisheyespub.com