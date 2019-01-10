More than 500 people are expected to attend the 2019 LIFE — Liberty and Independence For Everyone — Conference, an annual cross-disability conference in support of people with disabilities and their families, on Jan. 31 at Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

The conference brings together people with disabilities, their families and professionals for educational and networking opportunities. The conference addresses the topics of legislation, independence — through assistive technology — families and education.

The 21st annual conference, put together by a coalition of Delaware organizations serving people with disabilities, will run from 8 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Registration — $35-$95 — is required. Conference participants can choose from 12 different workshops, with break times throughout the day to visit the dozens of conference exhibitors.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and Dr. Kara Odom Walker, cabinet secretary for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, are among those scheduled to make opening remarks.

This year’s keynote speaker is Rebecca Cokley, director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress. Cokley is expected to give a state of the state on issues related to the disability community and share her thoughts on opportunities for positive change.

For schedules, registration and more, visit lifeconferencede.org.