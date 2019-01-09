Sen. Chris Coons released a statement Jan. 9 after President Donald Trump signed into law the bipartisan Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, legislation Coons cosponsored along with Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee; Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; and Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, to strengthen U.S. global leadership in the fight to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

“At a time when an estimated 40 million people around the world are impacted by modern slavery, this legislation sends a clear signal that the United States is committed to eradicating human trafficking. The bipartisan bill signed into law today will help create a more coordinated and accountable global process to end human trafficking and support the professionals at the State Department and Department of Justice who continue to work, even during the government shutdown, to prosecute traffickers and identify and support victims,” said Coons.

“This is an important step forward in our efforts to end modern slavery and combat human trafficking worldwide, and as President Trump recognized in his remarks today, the work against human trafficking enjoys broad bipartisan support. Regrettably, President Trump also used the bill signing ceremony marking this important bipartisan success to continue to promote misleading and even false information about security and trafficking issues at our southern border,” said Coons.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which amends and reauthorizes international provisions of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, will modify the criteria for determining whether countries are meeting the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking, highlight the importance of foreign governments taking concrete actions to abolish trafficking and extend authorizations for U.S. programs to combat trafficking, including the State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.