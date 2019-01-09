Sen. Chris Coons released a statement on President Donald Trump’s address given Jan. 8 from the Oval Office.

“I, along with many of my colleagues, am ready and willing to vote to invest in smart, effective border security that will address the problems we face. I am not going to support a costly and ineffective border wall that will do nothing to stop the overwhelming majority of drugs and criminals that enter our country through airports or land ports of entry,” said Coons.

“The president’s continued insistence on building a wall along our southern border, which he justifies with misleading and even false information, is not productive and only serves to further divide our country. It is my hope that he will understand in the coming days that he needs to accept one of the bipartisan options available to him to reopen the government and make sensible, robust investments in border security that we can all agree on,” said Coons.