Shore Craft Beer and Delmarva Public Radio will host a trivia night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Hopper’s Tap House, 1400 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, Maryland, to kick off Maryland’s official month-long celebration of craft beer, “FeBREWary,”.

The public is encouraged to vie with representatives from towns and breweries on the Eastern Shore in a competitive “Town Throwdown” while enjoying happy hour pricing. Prizes are offered by Hopper’s and local breweries.

Participating town teams will be made up of various tourism, government and brewery representatives from Ocean City, Salisbury, Berlin and others. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will speak before sitting down to compete on the Salisbury team.

Tickets are $5 per person and will benefit DPR. Teams can be organized ahead of time, or individuals can just compete with friends the day-of.

Trivia topics include “In The News,” “Local Craft Beer and Breweries,” “Classical Music,” “Shore History,” “Famous Love Stories” and “Beer Notes.” The latter will have questions from episodes of the Shore Craft Beer-produced, craft beer-centered radio program. Participants can brush up on their “Beer Notes” knowledge by listening to the show when it airs during “All Things Considered” on DPR at 5:44 p.m. Thursdays and at beernotes.org.

For more, visit shorecraftbeer.com.