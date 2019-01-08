The PAWS for People conference and annual meeting is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Ammon Education Center, Christiana Care Hospital Campus, 4755 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark.

With the theme “PAWS to Learn,” the conference will focus on how to keep pets healthy, training, de-stressing and caring for senior pets, in addition to pet therapy information.

This year’s keynote speaker is Ryan McKenzie, associate veterinarian, Limestone Veterinary Hospital. In his address, “Keeping Your Pet Healthy at Every Stage of Life,” McKenzie will share the unique needs of pets in each stage of life and provide valuable information to make pet owners more knowledgeable of their pets’ changing needs. His professional interests include veterinary internal medicine, pharmacology, as well as enhancing the human-animal bond and educating clients.

The conference features 12 workshops from which to choose, a continental breakfast and a buffet lunch. Workshop topics include “PAWS to DeStress,” “Seizure Alert Dogs,” “Zen Den Dog Massage,” “Pet Training: Attention and Focus,” “Senior Dog Care,” “Being Your Dog’s Best Friend As It Ages” and “Animal Communications Made Simple.” Also offered are courses specific to pet therapy — PAWS for Reading training and information on becoming a PAWS Pet Therapy Team.

Registration includes three workshops, continental breakfast and lunch. Early bird registration is $55; after Jan. 15, $60. There is a $5 discount for PAWS members.

For registration and more, visit pawsforpeople.org/conference or call 351-5622.