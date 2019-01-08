The 33rd annual Nanticoke Health Foundation’s Dinner Auction, “Boogie Night: Movin’ and Groovin’ ’70s Style” is set for 5 p.m. April 13 at Heritage Shores Club, 1 Heritage Shores Circle, Bridgeville.

Auctions, dancing, music and 1970s fashion, raising funds for the Nanticoke Health Foundation which supports the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, will be featured.

The Allen Cancer Center, accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, combines a loving environment with quality of care delivered by a team of compassionate experts. The Allen Cancer Center treats patients living in Sussex County and surrounding areas, allowing them to receive life-saving cancer treatment in Seaford. Each year, the center provides nearly 10,000 cancer treatments, including some 5,000 infusion treatments. The need for cancer services at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital continues to rise.

The center started its expansion project to include a larger infusion area, an on-site pharmacy and lab testing areas.

Businesses and individuals can support the Dinner Auction through sponsorships and/or by donating items for the live and silent auctions.

For sponsorship info, tickets and more, visit nanticoke.org/auction, call 536-5390 or email fioric@nanticoke.org.