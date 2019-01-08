Priscilla Snell, vice president of the Young People’s Division of the First Episcopal District at Dickerson Chapel AME Church in Millsboro, brightened the holidays for children being cared for at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Two years ago, as a student at Sussex Central High School, Snell was assigned a class project. She knew she wanted to help kids and realized this was her opportunity to do just that. Now as a student in college, Snell is dedicated to continuing the spirit of giving with the support of her family and church. The group collected and wrapped presents for the children at Nanticoke.

Priscilla and her aunts Alison Taylor, Sebrena Taylor and Pamela Taylor arrived Dec. 19 with boxes filled with toys to present to the pediatric patients at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. This year’s toy drive is dedicated in memory of Snell’s 1-year-old niece, Aliyah Christine Simms, who was a patient at Nanticoke.

Donated toys help make every child’s visit to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital a bit more comforting. For many children, especially those who are too young to understand why they have to stay in the hospital, receiving a toy provides both comfort and distraction from their illness.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/support.