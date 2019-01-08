The Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to attend sustainable farming conferences for 12 years.

Conferences include the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture Annual Farming for the Future Conference, held Feb. 6-9 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Future Harvest CASA Conference held Jan. 17-19 in College Park, Maryland; and the Southeast Fruit and Vegetable Conference, held Jan. 10-13 in Savannah, Georgia.

This year, four $400 scholarships were awarded. Scholarships from their regular scholarship fund went to Henry Bennett, from Bennett Orchards in Frankford, and Taylor Heydt, from Heydt of Summer Farm in Salisbury, Maryland.

In 2016, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market established an emerging women farmers’ scholarship fund, in memory of Delaware farmer Debra Schaefer. Two farmers received a Debra Schaefer Scholarship for Emerging Women Farmers: Hattie Allen, from Hattie’s Garden in Lewes, and Patricia King, from 6 Kings Farm/Just Flocking Off in Frankford.

Consistent with its mission, the board of directors of the HLFM is committed to supporting farmers and emerging farmers who grow local fruits, vegetables and produce, and these scholarships help small Delmarva farmers become educated about sustainable farming practices.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.