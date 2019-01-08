Everett Meredith Middle School, part of the Appoquinimink school district in Middletown, was visited in November 2018 by Dover Federal Credit Union Community Relations Officer Susan Yocum and Dover FCU Middletown Branch Manager Megan Seaser.

Providing financial literacy to the eighth-grade class, 306 students, Yocum and Seaser led an extensive workshop which covered information about banking, budgeting, saving, credit, and financial planning.

The workshop also included a variety of interactive activities and discussions highlighting the importance of determining differences between “wants” and “needs” to assist in better developing a budget in which impulse purchases could be avoided and necessities could be obtained.

"Teaching financial skills to kids before they enter college or the workforce is crucial to helping them grow into adults who can achieve financial security and success,” said Counselor Dana Rideout. “It's up to us to raise a generation of mindful consumers, investors, savers and givers. The sooner we start taking advantage of everyday teachable money moments, the better off our kids will be."

