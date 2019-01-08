Immediately preceding the 182nd annual dinner, new members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce board of directors and board of governors were voted on and announced.

To the board of directors, the State Chamber welcomed Tony Allen, Delaware State University; Jason Gonzalez, DuPont; Rodger Levenson, WSFS Bank; and Stephanie Wiswall, AstraZeneca, to the board of directors, as well as recognized board member Nick Lambrow, M&T Bank, as he steps into the role of treasurer.

Barry Crozier, Mike Houghton and Mark Turner transitioned off the board of directors. They will remain members of the board of governors, and Houghton will serve as counsel to the board.

To the board of governors, the State Chamber welcomed Jason Danner, KELLY Benefit Strategies; Francis M. DiNuzzo, ILC Dover; Lawrence Drexler, Barclays Bank Delaware; Thère du Pont, Longwood Foundation; Michael T. French, Belfint, Lyons & Shuman; Vaughn Hardin, LabWare; A. Richard Heffron, Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, Retired; Marie Holliday, CPA, Cover & Rossiter; Mark Hutton, M&T Bank; Catherine Devaney McKay, Connections Community Support Programs Inc.; Wilma Mishoe, Delaware State University; Alan M. Rogers, Kuehne Company; James J. Roszkowski., Discover Bank; Robert S. Smith, Santora CPA Group; Jim Taylor, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr; Robert Wirth, DuPont Country Club; and Kevin M. Wolfgang, Evergreen Apartment Group.

This year, Glen Gray, of CAI, was the Board Member of the Year honoree for his leadership, guidance and expertise.

For more, visit dscc.com.