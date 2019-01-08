Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. is celebrating 35 years in the architecture and engineering industry.

Founded in 1983 in Salisbury, Maryland, DBF has become a respected professional consulting firm on the Eastern Shore.

The firm’s story began in a one-room brick office in downtown Salisbury. Davis & Associates, as it was first known, was spearheaded by engineers John A. Davis and Gerald G. Friedel. Architect G. Donald Bowen joined the firm after, and Davis, Bowen & Friedel officially began.

DBF opened a second office in Dover in the 1990s. Later relocating to Milford to better serve the firm’s largest municipal client, the move offered broader geographic coverage and new opportunities in a new region.

DBF acquired Andrew’s, Miller & Associates in 2007, expanding architecture, surveying, civil engineering and structural engineering services to include marine engineering, hydrology and enhanced surveying to better serve the firm’s clients. From there, DBF consolidated and opened an Easton, Maryland, office, and more recently celebrated two grand openings of relocated offices — DBF’s corporate headquarters in Salisbury, and the expanding office in Milford.

The firm is led by president Michael Wigley and principals W. Zachary Crouch, Jason Loar, Ring Lardner and Mike Wheedleton.

DBF has more than 3,000 clients, a growing staff of 90 and more than six decades of specialized experience in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. In the past 35 years, DBF received awards for excellence in design and having work featured in regional and national publications. This past year, DBF was ranked as the 37th engineering/architecture firm in the country by Building Design + Construction Magazine’s annual Giants 300 survey. The firm has also had the opportunity to be an integral part of many of the area’s prominent structures, most recently The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art Legacy Center, Rehoboth Beach City Hall, Salisbury University Athletic Complex fields, Amazon Distribution Center site in Middletown, Delaware and NASA Wallops Island Launch Pad shoreline stabilization.

As part of the firm’s ongoing efforts to stay in front of the technological curve, DBF plans to introduce certified UAV — drone — services through the surveying department, offering cost-effective aerial mapping and rapid data acquisition within the next year. In addition to upgraded surveying services, DBF will also roll out a new, user-friendly website.

For more, visit dbfinc.com.