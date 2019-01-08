Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Jan. 8 that she nominated 26 Delaware students for admission to U.S. Service Academies for the class of 2023.

Each year, members of the U.S. Congress are charged with nominating top candidates for attendance at four service academies — the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Nominees must now be accepted by the academies to gain admittance.

Blunt Rochester selected the 26 students for 39 nominations through the counsel of a selection panel that was comprised of several community members, including retired service members.

Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point are Grace Snyder, of Selbyville, Indian River High School; John Clatworthy, of Hockessin, Charter School of Wilmington; Aspen Ozer, of Dover, Dover High School; Suryanuj Gupta, of Bear, MOT Charter High School; James Murphy, of Wilmington, Charter School of Wilmington; Tamon Hamlett, of Newark, MOT Charter School; Noah Lewis, of Frederica, Caesar Rodney High School; Donovan Hodge, of Newark, Newark Charter School; Charles Nyakundi, of Newark, Christiana High School; and Andrew Smith, of Harrington, Lake Forest High School.

Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis are Seth Bale, of Hockessin, Archmere Academy; Patrick Spencer, of Dagsboro, Indian River High School; Alexander Horgan, of Wilmington, St. Andrew’s School; Thomas Gill, of Magnolia, Dover High School; Kayla McOwen, of Newark, Delaware Military Academy; John Clatworthy, of Hockessin, Charter School of Wilmington; Gavin Lewis, of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy; Zachery Caccamo, of Middletown, Salesianum School; Aspen Ozer, of Dover, Dover High School; and Chazmere Johnson, of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School.

Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs are Alexander Horgan, of Wilmington, St. Andrew’s School; Zachery Caccamo, of Middletown, Salesianum School; Aspen Ozer, of Dover, Dover High School; Suryanuj Gupta, of Bear, MOT Charter High School; Dean Poplos, of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School; Sydney Jones, of Bear, Padua Academy; Tyjh Weldon, of Viola, Polytech High School; Noah Lewis, of Frederica, Caesar Rodney High School; Donovan Hodge, of Newark, Newark Charter School; and Charles Nyakundi, of Newark, Christiana High School.

Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point are Kayla McOwen, of Newark, Delaware Military Academy; Christopher Marshall, of Lewes, Sussex Tech High School; Thomas Mauk, of Hockessin, Delaware Military Academy; Cody Strehle, of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy; Gavin Lewis, of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy; Aspen Ozer, of Dover, Dover High School; Dillon Lavelle, of Bear, Delaware Military Academy; James Murphy, of Wilmington, Charter School of Wilmington; and Ashley Thompson, of Smyrna, Delaware Military Academy.