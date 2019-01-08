Local nurses Angeline Dewey and Andrea Holecek have partnered to author a new book providing tools to support nurses in ethics committee leadership roles.

“The Nurse’s Healthcare Ethics Committee Handbook: Transformational Leadership, Structural Empowerment, and Development of a Nurse-Led Ethics Committee” introduces the tools necessary for registered nurses to evaluate ethical situations, develop consultative skills for ethical cases and create infrastructure and processes that support nurses in an ethics committee leadership role.

Dewey is director of education for Bayhealth Medical Center, and Holecek is senior director of patient care services and magnet program director at Bayhealth Medical Center. ”

Published by the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, or Sigma, this is the first book written with the intent of building a nurse-led healthcare ethics committee. This one-of-a-kind handbook is filled with real-life scenarios and contains step-by-step processes for nurses to evaluate ethical cases, consider the risks involved, and make the best decisions for their patients.

The book is available at sigmamarketplace.org/sigmabooks.