Atlantic General Hospital was recently recognized as a Health Quality Innovator of the Year for Maryland.

The award was presented by Health Quality Innovators, an independent, nonprofit consulting organization. The Health Quality Innovator Awards are HQI’s program for gathering and sharing the best evidence-based, practical methods for enhancing quality of care across physician practices, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Atlantic General was selected as a winner in the rural health category for its dedication to the health of the Eastern Shore community. Atlantic General Hospital is a 62-bed acute care facility serving the Eastern Shore of Maryland as well as Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. In 2014, the hospital’s readmission rate was 11.09 percent. Re-admission is defined as an additional admission to an acute care hospital within 30 days of discharge from that hospital or another acute care hospital.

To reduce hospital re-admissions, Atlantic General deployed a community-based telehealth program using remote patient monitoring to help patients through the delicate time between hospital discharge and the following weeks when he or she is working to establish good health practices with his or her regular doctor. The program’s coordinators can also intervene when someone’s health starts to fail but before there is a need to be admitted to the hospital.

Upon discharge, patients at high risk of readmission are set up with a custom kit, which might include a tablet computer, blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter and standard weight scale. A multi-disciplinary collaborative team of a primary care physician, nurse, pharmacist, dietitian, palliative care team member, chaplain and care coordinator work together, focusing on the patient and family.

Early results of Atlantic General’s initiative indicate its effectiveness in reducing re-admission rates. By December 2016, Atlantic General had reduced its readmission rate to 8.89 percent, and as of today, the hospital is now ranked fourth best in the state of Maryland for low readmissions.

For more, visit bit.ly/2CWjpgb.